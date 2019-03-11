JUST IN
2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries

Press Trust of India  |  Ghaziabad 

Two people were arrested here for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries, police said Monday.

Manoj Kumar Nayak, a resident of Delhi, and Jasbir Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, were arrested at 11.30 pm on Sunday night, said ASP Aparna Gautam.

During interrogation, the two confessed to their crime, the officer said, adding that a case was registered against them.

Police have seized 27 passports, some PAN cards, a cheque book and a luxury car.

First Published: Mon, March 11 2019. 21:10 IST

