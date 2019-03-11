2 held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs in foreign countries

Two people were arrested here for allegedly people on the pretext of providing them jobs in foreign countries, police said Monday.

Manoj Kumar Nayak, a resident of Delhi, and Jasbir Singh, a resident of Jalandhar, were arrested at 11.30 pm on Sunday night, said ASP

During interrogation, the two confessed to their crime, the said, adding that a case was registered against them.

Police have seized 27 passports, some PAN cards, a cheque book and a

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)