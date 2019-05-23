3 among 9 candidates from erstwhile royal families are leading

Of the nine candidates who are from the erstwhile royal families, three from the BJP are leading while the others are trailing, according to trends.

In Rajasthan, three candidates come from erstwhile royal families. The BJP's of the erstwhile royal family is leading by over 2.7 lakh votes against the Congress' Devkinandan in Rajsamand.

BJP candidate Dushyant Singh, the son of former and scion of the erstwhile Dholpur royal family, is leading by over 2.5 lakh votes against the Congress' Pramod Sharma in Jhalawar-Baran constituency.

However, the Congress' Bhanwar of the erstwhile Alwar royal family was trailing by around 2 lakh votes against the BJP's Balak Nath in the Alwar constituency.

In Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia of erstwhile princely state of is contesting from Guna, the is trailing by around 90,000 votes against the BJP's

In three candidates from erstwhile royal families are contesting from Pratapgarh, Kushi Nagar and Gonda.

The Congress' Pratapgarh candidate, Rajkumari Ratna Singh of the erstwhile Kalakankar royal family, is trailing by over 2.3 lakh votes against the BJP's Sangam Lal Gupta.

The BJP's Kirti Vardhan Singh, also known as Raja Bhaiya, of the erstwhile Mankapur royal family, is leading over 40,000 votes against candidate in Gonda constituency.

Kunwer Ratanjit Pratap Singh, contesting on a ticket from Kushi Nagar, trailed by over 2.8 lakh votes against N P Kushwaha of the

In Odisha, the Biju Janta Dal's Kalikesh of erstwhile princely state of is contesting against his sister-in-law, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, from the BJP. The BJD candidate trailing by over 7,000 votes.

The BJD candidate from Kalahandi in Odisha, Puspendra Singh Deo of Dharmagarh, is trailing by over 37,000 votes against the BJP's Basanta Kumar Panda.

