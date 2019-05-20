BJP demands special session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly

With exit polls predicting a sweep for the BJP at the Centre and a drop in numbers in in the elections, the saffron party on Monday mounted an attack on the state's government demanding a special session of the Assembly.

of the Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargav said he was writing a letter to the to call a special session of the Assembly because people had lost confidence in the state's government.

Bhargava said the exit polls had got it right in 2014 and that there would be an encore on May 23. "The will get just 2-3 seat in The BJP will get a majority and the government will be formed," he said.

"Voters made up their mind to take revenge for the BJP's defeat in the Assembly elections and voted for the it in large numbers," he said and added that the exit polls had proved that people's faith in was intact.

The countered Bhargav's attack tweeting: " seats will increase and realities of the BJP's slogans and jumlas will be laid bare (on May 23)."

The Congress has 114 and the BJP 109 MLAs in the state Assembly. The Congress government is supported by the Bahujan Samaj Party, the and the Independent MLAs.

