3 arrested for bike thefts in Thane, 21 two-wheelers seized

Three persons were arrested for allegedly stealing motorcycles and other two-wheelers in city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

As many as 21 stolen bikes valued around Rs 8.25 lakh were seized from the accused, of Police (Zone-I) D S Swami told reporters here.

During a probe following several complaints of such thefts, the police nabbed one of the accused, Raja Mobiz Shaikh (20), when he was trying to steal a high-end bike worth about Rs 70,000 by using duplicate keys at the CIDCO stand near railway station on February 1, he said.

Based on information provided by Shaikh during questioning, the police later caught his accomplice Nana Bablu Pathan (25), a who used to help him replace the number plate and tamper the chassis number, the said.

Besides, the police arrested another person, Prashant Jawale (23), on February 7 while he was trying to steal a bike in Kalwa area, he said.

With this, the police claimed to have solved 21 cases of bike thefts in the city.

The accused had sold the two-wheelers to people in some villages for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 each, the said.

