3 child labourers rescued in Assam's Hailkakandi

The authorities have rescued three child labourers from two markets in Hailakandi district of Assam in a drive against the menace, an official said here on Friday.

Two of the children were working in a garage and the third one in a sweetmeat shop in Algapur and Panchgram markets respectively, District Child Protection Officer Jitul Bora said.

The Hailakandi District Task Force comprising the Child Welfare Committee, Child Line, Labour department and police rescued the children during surprise raids.

Bora said they were currently kept at a shelter home in Silchar and will be handed over to their families soon.

Stringent action will be initiated against those employing minors as labourers, he said.

The Task Force rescued five child labourers in the district last week.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)