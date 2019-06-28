Goa CM calls meeting over app service, taxi operators' row

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has called a meeting to resolve the dispute between tourist taxi operators and an app-based taxi service in the state.

Deputy Speaker of Assembly Michael Lobo, who has taken initiative to curb the clashes between the two groups of taxi operators, said the meeting will be held Monday.

The Goa Tourism Development Corporation is supporting Goa Miles, an app-based taxi service.

Lobo said Goa Miles is a private venture and hence tourist taxi operators are unwilling to join it, but they would be ready to join a similar app-based service if the state government launched it.

MLAs from the coastal belt too have been invited for Monday's meeting, he added.

