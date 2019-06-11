3 children drown in Yamuna in UP

Three children drowned in river in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place in Bhusauli village on Monday, they said.

A wedding ceremony was underway in the village and six children went to the nearby river to take a bath without informing their families, of Police Balwant Chaudhary said.

Anita (7), Jeetu (10) and Soni (13) drowned in the river while bathing, he said.

The bodies were fished out of the river and handed over to their family members after post mortem, the ASP said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)