3 children meet with watery grave

: Three children got drowned in a water body at a village in the district after they accidentally slipped and fell into it Sunday, police said.

Surya Vamshi and Sandesh, both aged 9, and Kamlesh (12), all children of migrant workers from settled in Sangareddy to earn their livelihood, had gone to the water body when the accident took place, the police said.

The bodies of the three have been recovered and investigations begun, they said.

