Australia restrict India to 126/7 despite Rahul's 50

Opener KL Rahul's scored a stylish half-century on comeback but an inexplicable batting collapse found restricted to a paltry 126 for 7 by in the opening T20 international here Sunday.

Back in the senior team after two-month wilderness due to his trash talk on a TV show, Rahul showed why he is rated highly during his 36-ball-50 but some indiscreet shot selection from his teammates meant that only 46 runs were scored in the back 10.

From a comfortable 80 for two in 9.5 overs, lost four wickets for 20 runs by the 15th over to be reduced to 100 for six.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, played one of his signature dogged innings as he stemmed the rot with an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls but the total was definitely sub-par in the end.

The best partnership was 55 for the second wicket between Rahul and (24, 17 balls).

Looking in his element, Kohli didn't get the required elevation as he stepped out to leg-spinner only to find at long-on.

In the very next over, Rishabh Pant misjudged a single and dived to his left and released the ball quickly for keeper to effect a run-out.

The Indian innings was all about Rahul's flair as he repeatedly played the inside out lofted shot off pacers and the only six was a down the ground hit off

Rahul however could not convert his start and got out immediately after reaching his fifty in an over where Coulter-Nile (3/26) also breached Dinesh Karthik's defence with an off-cutter.

At the start of the innings, Behrendorff dismissed Rohit (5) as early as in the third over with the Indian trying the lap shot but only to give Zampa a simple catch at fine leg.

But things started to go in India's favour from the next over with Rahul and then Kohli scoring a flurry of boundaries.

