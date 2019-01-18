3 committees looking into issues related to displaced people:

government Friday informed the state Assembly that committees set up at three levels are looking into the long pending issues of people displaced following the establishments of public sector units in the state over the decades.

"We have committees at three levels, separately headed by deputy commissioners at the district level, divisional commissioner at divisional level and development commissioner at the state level. These committees are working for speedy initiation and solutions of issues related to the displaced people," Revenue & Land Reforms said.

Stating that members of the had raised the issue earlier too and that these pending issues have been there for the last 40 to 50 years, Bauri said the government has taken it seriously and efforts were on to speed up the matters.

The also said that had contributed in the development process, but borne the brunt of displacement.

The ministers reply came following ruling BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan demanding visthapan ayog (commission for the displaced) through a Call Attention motion.

Narayan said that three generations of the displaced families have been suffering following their displacement as they have not yet received compensation or job in lieu of the land they had given for establishment of DVC, BCCL, TVNL, CCL and for other irrigation projects over the decades in the state.

