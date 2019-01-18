JUST IN
Police nab man stealing from shrine's donation box in Rajouri

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing from a donation box in a shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police said Friday.

Rs 17,392 in cash has been recovered from the possession of the accused, a resident of the Dara Samote area in Poonch district, they said.

A team of Rajouri police on night patrol noticed some suspicious activity near the religious place, the police said.

The police team found a man hiding there, who later tried to run away. But the police team nabbed him, they said.

During investigation, the accused told police that he broke open the donation box and took the cash from it, police said.

A case has been registered against the man, they said.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:25 IST

