Cheryl to release new song in March

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Singer Cheryl has revealed that she will be releasing her new song in March.

The 35-year-old singer did not share the exact date of the release of the song which will be the follow-up to "Love made me do it", reported Contactmusic.

''I am releasing a new song in Marchish, I never like to give a specific date," Cheryl said during an appearance on "The One Show".

''It is a bit more uptempo," she added.

First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 14:25 IST

