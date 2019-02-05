Two killed, 30 injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Two persons were killed and 30 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan Tuesday, police said.

A roadways bus rammed into a stationary truck in district in the morning, killing Pratap Singh, 55, and passenger Kishan Singh, 65, (SHO), Sojat city police station, said.

Four other passengers were injured in the incident, he added.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where the condition of one among them is stated to be critical, the SHO said.

In another accident, at least 26 persons were injured after their bus fell off a bridge on Jaipur-Kota highway, SHO, station, said.

The injured, including the and two-three minor children, were admitted to a hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

