3-day heatwavewarning for Telanganatill May 28

A warning has been issued to for the next three days with people being asked to avoid exposure to direct

The in a bulletin Sunday said isolated pockets in the state will experience conditions from Sunday to Tuesday.

It advised people not to expose themselves directly to and take necessary precautions.

On Saturday, Ramagundam in recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius followed by Khammam 45 and 42.2 degree Celsius.

Parts of have been experiencing conditions for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark at several places.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)