3 held for stealing car during test drive in Delhi

Three persons were arrested for stealing an SUV from a after throwing chilli powder in his eyes while they were out for a drive in east Delhi's Preet Vihar, police said on Thursday.

(19), (20) and (19), all residents of Faridabad, also stole the victim's mobile phone before pushing him out and fleeing with the vehicle, they said.

The incident was reported on May 31 by the victim who deals in the sale and purchase of pre-owned cars, police said.

In his complaint, he reported that the trio, posing as potential buyers, had visited his dealership in looking for a Mahindra Scorpio SUV.

After selecting a particular model, a test drive was arranged and the victim accompanied the trio, the complaint said.

Upon reaching an isolated stretch of road near Durga Mandir, the trio attacked the and fled with the SUV, a senior police said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area was analysed and it was found that the accused had come in a Santro car, owned by one Jai Choudhary, he said.

During enquiry, Choudhary disclosed that Rajput and Nagar had borrowed his car on May 30 and returned it after two days, the said.

On his instance, Nagar was apprehended who then revealed the whereabouts of Rajput and Bainsla, who too were arrested, he said, adding that the stolen SUV was recovered from the parking lot of a mall near

Investigations revealed that the accused had indulged in other crimes as well in a bid to earn a quick buck, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)