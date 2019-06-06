2 Canadians kidnapped in West African nation of Ghana

Authorities in say two Canadians on an exchange program have been abducted.

Police and say the two were attending Technical University in the West African country's second-largest city.

Guillaume Berube, for Global Affairs Canada, told on Thursday that Canadian officials are providing assistance to the victims' families.

Berube says no other information is being released so as not to "compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians." This is the second time in less than a month that foreigners have been targeted in the south-central city of An Indian national earlier was abducted and rescued.

Ghana's has vowed to crack down on those committing the crimes.

