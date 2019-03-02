JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Fresh landslides, snowfall blocks Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Partha urges agitating SSC candidates to withdraw stir
Business Standard

3 held with charas in J&K's Samba

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested after 1.65 kg of charas was recovered from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Saturday, police said.

A police party intercepted three persons moving under suspicious circumstances at Birpur near Bari Brahmana and recovered the contraband, an official said.

The accused -- Sultan Mohammad, Mohammad Rafiq and Rohit Rana -- were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements