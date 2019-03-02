JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Not in race for PM, but want to make one: Akhilesh Yadav

Bengal join Karnataka in Super League
Business Standard

Maha Sindhudurg airport to be inaugurated on Mar 5: Kesarkar

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Sindhudurg airport in Parule-Chipi area of Maharashtra's Konkan region will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu on March 5.

Minister of State for Home (Rural) Deepak Kesarkar, who made the announcement Saturday, said the new Rs 520-crore airport will enhance tourism in Sindhudurg and connect destinations in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

"The work on Chipi airport was expedited in the last 4 years. All permissions were made available from the Centre and the airport will now be inaugurated on Tuesday," Kesarkar said.

The greenfield airport, located on the Konkan coast, is just 20 kilometres from Sindhudurg Fort and Tarkarli Beach, a popular diving spot.

Maharashtra is currently home to three international and 13 domestic airports.

He added that Fadnavis and Prabhu, apart from inaugurating the airport, will conduct ground breaking ceremonies of various other schemes.

Kesarkar said the government had plans to start a fishing industry and a horticulture cargo hub in Sindhudurg.

In order to increase tourism in the region, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has been provided Rs 65 crore to acquire submarines for tourism.

"Submarine adventure for tourists will be the first ever in the country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 02 2019. 19:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements