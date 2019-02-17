JUST IN
3 killed, 15 injured in road accident in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

Three people were killed and 15 injured when a motorcycle collided with a bus near Jalalabad in Shamli district, police said Sunday.

The incident took place last evening on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway when the deceased were travelling on the bike, they said.

They were identified as Waseem, 21, his wife, Imrana, 20, and his mother Zubeda Begum, 55, the police said, adding the 15 injured were shifted to a hospital.

