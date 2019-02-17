Members of Indian diaspora in Australia protest Pulwama attack

Members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the here on Saturday to protest a terror attack in that left 40 paramilitary personnel dead.

The protesters chanted "Bharat Mata ki jai" and carried banners that read "say no to terrorism and stop supporting terrorism".

said should stop supporting terrorism and demanded compensation for the families of those killed in the attack.

Karthik Arasu, a local resident, said it was peaceful protest as has always stood for peace and love.

The Hindu Council of also denounced the terror attack, which was claimed by Pakistan-based

"The Hindu Council of joins the international community in strongly condemning the terrorist attack on CRPF personnel in We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, it said in a statement.

A meet to pay homage to the victims of the attack would be organised in Sydney's on Tuesday.

Labor Party also expressed condolences and support to the families of the paramilitary personnel.

We stand with (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and the people of in the fight terrorism in all forms," he said.

