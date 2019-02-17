Boxing: Solanki, Tanwar enter quarters of Strandja Memorial

-
ALSO READ
Asiad Boxing: Manoj wins, CWG gold-medallist Solanki ousted
Established names get byes on opening day of men's boxing nationals
50 pugilists called in for Elite Men Boxing camp
Amit gets bye, enters quarters of Strandja Memorial
Gaurav, Manish in final; Sachin, Naman fetch bronze at boxing Nationals
-
Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Gaurav Solanki (52kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg) entered the quarterfinals of the 70th Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament with contrasting wins in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Gold Coast CWG gold-winner Solanki, taking to the ring within 24 hours of his first-round win, defeated Kazakhstan's Anvar Muzaparov 3-2 in a hard-fought contest on Saturday night.
The 19-year-old Tanwar, who claimed a bronze in Gold Coast last year, got the better of Poland's Michal Soczynski 5-0 in a dominating performance.
Solanki faces Uzbekistan's Fayzov Khudonyazar in the last-eight stage. Khudonyazar defeated local hope Tinko Banabakov in his pre-quarterfinal bout, which was also ended in a split verdict.
Tanwar, on the other hand, will be up against Ukraine's Serhii Horskov. Horskov out-punched Serbia's Darko Stankovic in his pre-quarterfinal contest to fetch a 5-0 decision from the judges
However, it was curtains for Ulaan Baatar Cup gold-medallist Ankush Dahiya. Dahiya lost to Macedonia's Jasin Ljama, the bout lasting just over a minute before the referee stopped the contest. Dahiya is also a former Asian youth silver-medallist.
India's best medal haul at this prestigious European event was last year when the country snared 11 in all, two of them gold.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU