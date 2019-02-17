Boxing: Solanki, Tanwar enter quarters of Strandja Memorial

medal-winning duo of (52kg) and Tanwar (91kg) entered the quarterfinals of the 70th Strandja Memorial Tournament with contrasting wins in Sofia,

CWG gold-winner Solanki, taking to the ring within 24 hours of his first-round win, defeated Kazakhstan's Anvar Muzaparov 3-2 in a hard-fought contest on Saturday night.

The 19-year-old Tanwar, who claimed a bronze in last year, got the better of Poland's 5-0 in a dominating performance.

Solanki faces Uzbekistan's Fayzov Khudonyazar in the last-eight stage. Khudonyazar defeated local hope in his pre-quarterfinal bout, which was also ended in a split verdict.

Tanwar, on the other hand, will be up against Ukraine's Horskov out-punched Serbia's in his pre-quarterfinal contest to fetch a 5-0 decision from the judges



However, it was curtains for Ulaan Baatar Cup gold-medallist Ankush Dahiya. Dahiya lost to Macedonia's Jasin Ljama, the bout lasting just over a minute before the referee stopped the contest. Dahiya is also a former Asian youth silver-medallist.

India's best medal haul at this prestigious European event was last year when the country snared 11 in all, two of them gold.

