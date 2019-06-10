3 killed, 27 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in Rajasthan's Baran

Two women and a boy were killed and 27 others injured when a tractor-trolley overturned in Rajasthan's district on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was going to Kota from when the incident occurred in the Mangrol area, they said.

The lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and fell into a roadside riverbed, (SHO) said.

He added that two women -- Sona (18) and Sanju (35) -- and a boy, (15), were killed in the accident.

The condition of two among the injured was critical, Bhargava said.

expressed grief over the incident and condoled the deaths.

"Sad to learn about a tractor trolley accident near Rakaspuria in Mangrol, Baran, in which people have lost lives and many are injured. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones," he said in a tweet.

A case was lodged against the of the vehicle, who was on the run, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)