ILFS Eng gets Rs 150 cr settlement award from NHAI

IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Monday said it has received Rs 150 crore from the NHAI as full and final settlement amount for two projects.
Both the projects fall in Assam under National Highways Development Project (NHDP).
"IL&FS Engineering Services has entered into a settlement agreement with NHAI against the arbitration award in relation to ... projects through conciliation," the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it has received a claim amount to the tune of Rs 150.15 crore for the both the projects, which include widening of Daboka to Nagaon section of NH-36 and Dharamtul to Sonapur Section of 108 33 NH-37 in Assam on East-West Corridor under NHDP.
The final settlement amount after necessary adjustments has been duly received by the company, it said.
