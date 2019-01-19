Labourer found dead in Baran district

A 40-year-old daily wager has been found dead in a field of village under Police Station in district, police said.

The deceased was identified as Dheeraj Singh, a resident of village. His body was found on Friday afternoon.

"Singh left home for work on Thursday morning, but did not return. His family presumed Singh may have stayed somewhere (overnight) for work, as usually he did.

"His older brother found Singh's bloodied body near a of a boundary wall in the field at 2.00 pm yesterday afternoon. He alerted the police," of Police, Chabda Circle, Parmar Singh. said.

Blood-stained large stones were recovered from the spot, he added. Officials suspect Singh was killed late on Thursday night.

A murder case was filed under sections of the IPC and investigation with separate police teams are underway.

"The victim had sustained fatal injuries with stones on the head, throat and other places. Blood-stained stones were found near the body. It is a clear case of murder," the DSP said.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

