3 killed, 5 injured as roof collapses due to rain in Pak's KP province

A woman and her two minor daughters were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when the roof of their house collapsed due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan, an official said.
The incident occurred at Karbogha Sharif area of Hangu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official of the provincial Disaster Management Authority said.
Earlier, torrential rains and flash floods in the tribal districts of northern Pakistan had killed at least 43 people, injured 54 others and damaged hundreds of houses.
The fresh spell of rains gripped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province from Sunday.
