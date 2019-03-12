3 killed, 5 injured as roof collapses due to rain in Pak's KP province

A woman and her two minor daughters were killed and five others injured on Tuesday when the roof of their house collapsed due to torrential rains in northwest Pakistan, an said.

The incident occurred at Karbogha Sharif area of district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the of the provincial said.

Earlier, torrential rains and floods in the tribal districts of had killed at least 43 people, injured 54 others and damaged hundreds of houses.

The fresh spell of rains gripped province from Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)