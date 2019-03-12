JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

PM 'cynically exploiting' national security issue to divert attention from 'colossal failures': Cong

Playing so many matches have helped us improve as team: Maymol Rocky
Business Standard

Tejaswini wins women's 50m rifle 3 positions ahead of Moudgil

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant of Maharashtra beat Punjab's Anjum Moudgil to win the fourth national selection trial in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event here Tuesday.

Tejaswini scored a total of 458.0 to finish ahead of Anjum Moudgil, who had 457.1.

Gujarat's Lajja Gauswami was third with 444.5.

Army's Sandeep Singh won the men's 10m air rifle (T4 trial) with a score of 250.0, while Karnataka's Tejas Krishna Prasad (248.4) and Deepak Kumar (227.7) of Indian Air Force were second and third, respectively.

In the men's 25m centre fire pistol, Gurpreet Singh, representing Army, won with 583, while Himachal Pradesh's Vijay Kumar (581) and Haryana's Wazeer Singh Rathee (580) were second and third.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements