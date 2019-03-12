Tejaswini wins women's 50m rifle 3 positions ahead of Moudgil

Veteran of beat Punjab's to win the fourth national selection trial in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event here Tuesday.

Tejaswini scored a total of 458.0 to finish ahead of Anjum Moudgil, who had 457.1.

Gujarat's Lajja Gauswami was third with 444.5.

Army's won the men's 10m air rifle (T4 trial) with a score of 250.0, while Karnataka's (248.4) and (227.7) of were second and third, respectively.

In the men's 25m centre fire pistol, Gurpreet Singh, representing Army, won with 583, while Himachal Pradesh's (581) and Haryana's Wazeer Singh Rathee (580) were second and third.

