JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Playing so many matches have helped us improve as team: Maymol Rocky

Sebi lifts foreign investment cap in corporate bonds
Business Standard

Odisha CEO shortlists six celebrities for poll awareness drive

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

To spread awareness among voters for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has shortlisted names of six celebrities for the state-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee.

The personalities to be appointed as State Icons are sprinter Dutee Chand, para athlete Jayanti Behera, para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, singer Rituraj Mohanty and cine artistes Sivani Sangita and Swaraj.

The State Icons will be involved in awareness programmes to encourage young and new voters to exercise their franchise in the elections, Odisha CEO Surendra Kumar said.

Kumar has sent the list to the Election Commission of India for approval.

The Election Commission has asked the CEO to form SVEEP committees at district levels as well as in 2,908 schools and 665 colleges across the state.

It has also set up 21,365 Chunav Pathshalas to educate people about functioning of VVPATs and EVMs, Kumar said.

Television programmes and radio jingles in Desia, Sambalpuri and Santali languages will be aired to create awareness among voters.

Folk dances will also be performed to motivate people for exercising their democratic right.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 19:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements