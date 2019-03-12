Odisha CEO shortlists six celebrities for poll awareness drive

To spread awareness among voters for the upcoming Assembly and polls, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has shortlisted names of six celebrities for the state-level Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee.

The personalities to be appointed as State Icons are Dutee Chand, Jayanti Behera, para shuttler Pramod Bhagat, and cine artistes Sivani Sangita and Swaraj.

The State Icons will be involved in awareness programmes to encourage young and new voters to exercise their franchise in the elections, said.

Kumar has sent the list to the of India for approval.

The has asked the to form SVEEP committees at district levels as well as in 2,908 schools and 665 colleges across the state.

It has also set up 21,365 Chunav Pathshalas to educate people about functioning of VVPATs and EVMs, Kumar said.

Television programmes and radio jingles in Desia, Sambalpuri and Santali languages will be aired to create awareness among voters.

Folk dances will also be performed to motivate people for exercising their democratic right.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)