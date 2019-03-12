Sebi lifts foreign investment cap in corporate bonds

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday withdrew the 20 per cent limit on investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors in corporate bonds of an entity.

In a notification, the regulator said the restriction is being withdrawn in accordance with a circular issued by the of India (RBI).

In June last year, the (Sebi) had mandated that no Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) shall have an exposure of more than 20 per cent of its corporate portfolio to a single corporate.

However, the central in February lifted the restriction in view of market feedback.

To give effect to the directions of the RBI, the regulator said provisions of its June 2018 circulars with respect to exposure of more than 20 per cent "stands withdrawn with immediate effect".

