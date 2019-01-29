3 killed as car falls from river bridge in MP

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when their car fell from a river bridge in district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The mishap took place between Dodiyamina and Kolva villages when the victims were returning home after attending a birthday party at a hotel on Monday night, station in-charge Vinod Kushwaha said.

The apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Shivna river, he said.

The deceased were identified as (24), Usman (23) and (24).

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he added.

