JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

S&P foresees 'credit risks' for PSUs supporting govt exchequer via share buybacks

Kia Motors begins trial of its SUV at plant in Andhra Pradesh
Business Standard

3 killed as car falls from river bridge in MP

Press Trust of India  |  Mandsaur 

Three persons were killed and as many others injured when their car fell from a river bridge in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said Tuesday.

The mishap took place between Dodiyamina and Kolva villages when the victims were returning home after attending a birthday party at a hotel on Monday night, Y D Nagar police station in-charge Vinod Kushwaha said.

The car driver apparently lost control over the wheels and as a result, the vehicle fell from the bridge on a dry bed of the Shivna river, he said.

The deceased were identified as Ajit Chudawat (24), Usman (23) and Shahbaz Khan (24).

The three injured persons were undergoing treatment at the Mandsaur district hospital, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements