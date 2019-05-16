3 killed as pick-up van hits motorcycle in UP's Ghazipur

Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's district, police said Thursday.

The accident took place near Pahetia Bazar in Jangipur area on Wednesday night, they said, adding that Rahul (21), Ritesh (19) and Golu (20) died on the spot.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police added.

