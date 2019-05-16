JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Pennar Industries Receives NCLT Approval to Merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro With Itself

Chana futures climb 2.23% on strong spot demand
Business Standard

3 killed as pick-up van hits motorcycle in UP's Ghazipur

Press Trust of India  |  Ghazipur (UP) 

Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a pick-up van in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district, police said Thursday.

The accident took place near Pahetia Bazar in Jangipur area on Wednesday night, they said, adding that Rahul (21), Ritesh (19) and Golu (20) died on the spot.

The bodies were sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements