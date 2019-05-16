JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

HC upholds man's sentence for raping, trafficking minor girl

Pennar Industries Receives NCLT Approval to Merge PEBS Pennar and Pennar Enviro With Itself
Business Standard

Saudis accuse Iran of ordering Yemen rebel oil attack

AFP  |  Riyadh 

Saudi Arabia's deputy defence minister, Khalid bin Salman, accused Iran Thursday of ordering drone attacks on two of its oil pumping stations that were claimed by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Tuesday's "attack by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias against the two Aramco pumping stations proves that these militias are merely a tool that Iran's regime uses to implement its expansionist agenda in the region," the prince said on Twitter.

"The terrorist acts, ordered by the regime in Tehran, and carried out by the Huthis, are tightening the noose around the ongoing political efforts.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements