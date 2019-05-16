Spot demand lifts aluminium futures by 0.36 pc

prices edged up by 0.36 per cent to Rs 151.30 per kg in futures market Thursday after speculators built up fresh positions amid an uptick in demand at the spot market.

On the Multi commodity Exchange (MCX), for delivery in current month edged higher by 55 paise, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 151.30 per kg in a business turnover of 1,656 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after demand from consuming industries picked up in the physical market, mainly led to the rise in prices in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)