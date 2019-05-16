Houses damaged, power lines snapped, trees uprooted as

Hundreds of houses have been damaged, several trees uprooted and power lines snapped as strong winds accompanied by thundershower hit district on Wednesday night, officials said.

Total 382 houses have been damaged in the thunderstorm with waterlogging in several areas under the Agartala Municipal Corporation, of Disaster Management Authority, Sarat Das, told

" LK Gupta has already reviewed the situation along with senior officials and has asked to take necessary actions for draining water from the inundated areas," he added.

Power supply lines, which got snapped after trees fells on them, have been restored, the said.

In a statement, the said the government was closely monitoring the situation and himself spoke to officials to expedite restoration of supplies.

MeT officials said it was a nor'wester, typical to this time of the year, that had hit the city last night and such storms would continue till the arrival of the monsoon next month.

"19.9 mm of average rainfall was recorded yesterday across the state. Storm and thundershower are in forecast today as well," of Agartala said.

