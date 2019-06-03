3 killed in accident in Firozbad

Three persons were killed when their motorcycle collided with a pick-up van in the district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Noorpur road in Jasrana area, they said.

Pradeep (35), Atul (40) and another unknown youth were going to Shikohabad on a motorcycle when the speeding van rammed into their vehicle, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the pick-up van seized, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)