3 Maha farmers commit suicide in Osmanabad after crop failure

Three farmers have allegedly committed suicide since Wednesday due to crop failure and in Maharashtra's district, police said Saturday.

On Friday, a 70-year-old farmer, Sakharam Vasant Rathod, hanged himself from a tree in Omerga tehsil while Laxman Mane ended his life in Shingoli village, an said.

Earlier, (35) committed suicide on Wednesday in Saundana village here, he said.

The incidents are being probed, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)