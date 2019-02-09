JUST IN
3 Maha farmers commit suicide in Osmanabad after crop failure

Press Trust of India  |  Osmanabad 

Three farmers have allegedly committed suicide since Wednesday due to crop failure and drought in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said Saturday.

On Friday, a 70-year-old farmer, Sakharam Vasant Rathod, hanged himself from a tree in Omerga tehsil while Laxman Mane ended his life in Shingoli village, an official said.

Earlier, Satish Vishwanath Kute (35) committed suicide on Wednesday in Saundana village here, he said.

The incidents are being probed, he informed.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:55 IST

