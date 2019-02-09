3 Maha farmers commit suicide in Osmanabad after crop failure

-
ALSO READ
Maha man kills wife, sleeps beside corpse before surrendering
Change names of Aurangabad, Osmanabad: Shiv Sena
Modi to inaugurate Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211 on Wednesday
PM Modi in Solapur on Wednesday to dedicate 4-laned section of New NH 52 to nation
Maha: 2 cops beat to death man for playing loud music, booked
-
Three farmers have allegedly committed suicide since Wednesday due to crop failure and drought in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, police said Saturday.
On Friday, a 70-year-old farmer, Sakharam Vasant Rathod, hanged himself from a tree in Omerga tehsil while Laxman Mane ended his life in Shingoli village, an official said.
Earlier, Satish Vishwanath Kute (35) committed suicide on Wednesday in Saundana village here, he said.
The incidents are being probed, he informed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU