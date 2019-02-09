JUST IN
Business Standard

Man arrested in 6-yr-old murder case

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 26-year-old proclaimed offender has been arrested six years after allegedly murdering a criminal associate, police said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rajukumar Mehto, is a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, they added. He was arrested from Sonvarsha Indo-Nepal border.

In July 2013, a mutilated body of a 35-year-old man identified as Anil Gupta was found in West Delhi.

After investigation, two accused persons Pappu Mishra and Pintu Mahto were apprehended, who revealed that Anil was part of their gang and was involved in various robberies in Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special cell) Pramod Kushwah said.

Anil had an altercation with Mehto the and other gang members over sharing the booty, he said.

"Police received information on Mehto about him shifting to Nepal. Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was arrested," the DCP added.

Mehto had a Rs 50,000-reward on his head at the time of arrest.

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:50 IST

