Man arrested in 6-yr-old murder case

A 26-year-old proclaimed offender has been arrested six years after allegedly murdering a criminal associate, police said Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rajukumar Mehto, is a native of Sitamarhi in Bihar, they added. He was arrested from Sonvarsha Indo- border.

In July 2013, a mutilated body of a 35-year-old man identified as was found in West

After investigation, two accused persons Pappu Mishra and Pintu Mahto were apprehended, who revealed that Anil was part of their gang and was involved in various robberies in Delhi, of said.

Anil had an altercation with Mehto the and other gang members over sharing the booty, he said.

"Police received information on Mehto about him shifting to Subsequently, a trap was laid and he was arrested," the DCP added.

Mehto had a Rs 50,000-reward on his head at the time of arrest.

