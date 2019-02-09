Face recognition tool helps mentally unsound boy reunite with

: A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy from was reunited with his family after about eight months with the help of Face Recognition Technology, police said here Saturday.

The boy had left his residence in Ujjain, in June, 2018.

He was traced at a Government Ashram in on December 25 last year, a police release said.

He was subsequently reunited with his family with the help of the Darpan Face Recognition Tool developed by Telangana police, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)