JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Death toll in Uttarakhand-UP hooch tragedy rises to 61

Man arrested in 6-yr-old murder case
Business Standard

Face recognition tool helps mentally unsound boy reunite with

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A 14-year-old mentally unsound boy from Madhya Pradesh was reunited with his family after about eight months with the help of Face Recognition Technology, police said here Saturday.

The boy had left his residence in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in June, 2018.

He was traced at a Government Ashram in Bangalore on December 25 last year, a police release said.

He was subsequently reunited with his family with the help of the Darpan Face Recognition Tool developed by Telangana police, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 22:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements