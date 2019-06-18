3 members of family killed in road accident in UP

Three members of a family were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday near Mirna village in the district.

The deceased were identified as Afsana Begum (30), her seven-year-old daughter and nephew (22), police said, adding that bodies were sent for postmortem.

The of the car was arrested, they added.

