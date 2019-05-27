SC dismisses plea challenging HC verdict on power to arrest in GST evasion cases

The Monday dismissed a plea challenging the Telangana verdict that a person can be arrested by the concerned authority in cases of Goods and Service Tax (GST) evasion.

The plea came up for hearing before a vacation bench of and Justice and the apex court said it was not inclined to interfere with the April 18 judgement of the

"Having heard for the petitioner and upon perusing the relevant material, we are not inclined to interfere. The special leave petition is accordingly dismissed," the bench said.

On April 18, the had said it was not inclined to grant relief against arrest to the petitioners who had approached it challenging the summons issued by (Anti-Evasion) of the GST Commissionerate under the Central Act, 2017 and invocation of penal provisions under the law.

The high court had delivered the verdict which dealing with a batch of petitions filed by some private companies, its top officials and others.

The government had told the high court that petitioners before it were allegedly involved in incorporating several partnership firms and had claimed input tax credit on the basis of certain invoices, without there being any actual physical receipt of goods.

It had alleged that the fraudulent input tax credit claimed by them was to the tune of Rs 224.05 crore.

