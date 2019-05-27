Reliance Jio adds 2.50 lakh subscribers in Punjab circle

Telecom operator Reliance added over 2.50 lakh subscribers in March in circle, an said on Monday.

"Reliance continued to remain in with highest customer base of 1.20 crore, adding more than 2.50 lakh subscribers in March 2019 as per the latest telecom subscription data released by (TRAI)," said in a statement.

A key factor contributing to Jio's rapid growth in is its robust and largest Another significant reason for Jio's market leadership in Punjab is its overwhelming acceptance among youth.

"Today, almost all the leading institutes, colleges, universities, hotels, hospitals, malls and other commercial establishments have chosen as their preferred digital partner, further said.

In January this year, Jio became the largest telecom service provider in Punjab within a short span of two-and-a-half years of its commercial launch.

It covers all 22 districts of Punjab, in addition to UT Chandigarh and Panchkula (Haryana).

