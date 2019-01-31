3 teenagers drowm in Assam

Three teenaged girls died after they fell into a river in Upper Assam's district on Thursday, police said.

The three girls, aged between 15 and 16 years, had gone for a picnic near the banks of the Burhi Dihing river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra, where they accidentally slipped while taking selfies and fell into the water, they said.

The bodies were fished out from the river and sent for post mortem examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)