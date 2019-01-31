G V Krishna Rao takes charge as Chief Commissioner of CGST

G V assumed charge on Thursday as of CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Zone having jurisdiction over all the North Eastern States.

A press release here said Krishna Rao, an of the 1987 batch of the (Indirect Taxes & Customs), is a of the Central Board of & Customs (CBIC).

Before joining here, he was holding charge as of CGST, Mysuru, the release said.

Rao's work jurisdiction will be Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, it added.

