G V Krishna Rao takes charge as Chief Commissioner of CGST

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

G V Krishna Rao assumed charge on Thursday as Chief Commissioner of CGST, Central Excise & Customs, Guwahati Zone having jurisdiction over all the North Eastern States.

A CGST press release here said Krishna Rao, an officer of the 1987 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Indirect Taxes & Customs), is a senior officer of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC).

Before joining here, he was holding charge as Principal Commissioner of CGST, Mysuru, the release said.

Rao's work jurisdiction will be Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura, it added.

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 21:20 IST

