JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

G V Krishna Rao takes charge as Chief Commissioner of CGST

Ola losses narrow to Rs 2,842 cr for FY18; revenue zooms 61%
Business Standard

Odisha cops threaten to take mass casual leave from Feb 6

Press Trust of India  |  Cuttack 

The members of Odisha Police Association (OPA) Thursday threatened to go on strike from February six in support of their six-point charter of demands.

OPA president Satyajit Mishra at a press conference here said the state government had convened a meeting on the day to which a delegation of OPA was invited.

"The Home secretary requested us to refrain from the strike as a high-level meeting in the presence of the finance secretary is going to take a call on all our demands on February 5," Mishra added.

"In case, the talks fail on February 5, we will start protesting from February 6 by wearing black badges during duty hours for four days. From February 10 onwards, all the police inspectors, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors will boycott duties by taking mass casual leaves," he said. Mishra said.

Mishra said their demands are that the 13th month compensatory allowance should be at par with their monthly salary, enhancement of their pay bands, and health insurance of Rs five lakh for each policeman, adequate financial resources to meet the investigation and enquiry costs.

The OPA is also demanding to stop the contractual appointments of direct sub-inspectors and do away with recruitment of direct DSPs as the State now has sufficient number of DSPs to fulfil the future IPS vacancies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 21:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements