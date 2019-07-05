3 trains delayed by upto 3 hrs due to strong winds in Pamban

: The departure of three trains from this holy island bound for different destinations were delayed by up to three hours Firday after authorities held them back as a precautionary measure following strong wind conditions in the Pamban sea, officials said.

The Chennai bound Rameswaram Express, the Sethu Express and Madurai Passenger train were held back here, they said.

The trains left around 8.50 PM for their destinations, officials added.

Trains are not operated on the Rameswaram-Pamban sea bridge whenever there are strong windy conditions as a precautionary measure.

In a related incident, four fishermen from here, who put out to sea Thursday, were reported missing and the Coast Guard officials have mounted a search for them, a fisheries department official said.

The sea off Rameswaram, Pamban and Danushodi was rough throughout the day with strong winds sweeping the region.

