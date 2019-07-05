Odisha man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for acid attack

A court in Odisha's Kalahandi district Friday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for attacking a woman with acid last year after she rejected his marriage proposal.

Additional district judge of Dharamgarh, Ramkrushna Choudhury, also imposed a fine of Rs 1 Lakh on Parsuram Majhi (35).

In case of default of payment of fine, the convict would have to undergo an additional jail term for two years, Additional Public Prosecutor Dhirendranath Patra said.

The court ordered that the fine amount, on realisation, will be paid to the woman for her treatment expenses.

The court also asked the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to take appropriate steps for payment of at least Rs 3 lakh compensation to the victim.

It also instructed the district magistrate-cum-collector of Kalahandi to take measures for the rehabilitation of the woman under any government scheme as she is educated.

According to the prosecution, the woman, a resident of Khandi Dangriguda village, was going to Kalampur to attend her computer classes on January 1, 2018 when she was attacked with acid near Bankapala by Majhi.

Majhi, a resident of Bankapala village, was infuriated after she had rejected his marriage proposal. Her relatives rescued her and took her to the hospital after the attack.

Majhi, who had fled to Hyderabad, was arrested on January 21, 2018 after his mobile phone was tracked.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)