3 workers die after under construction building collapses

Three workers died when an under construction building collapsed at Chekkanoorani in this district late on Friday.

Police said the third floor of the building was being constructedwhen it toppled, trapping seven workers.

While one bodywas pulled out last night, two more were extricated from the rubble this morning, police said.

The four other workers have been hospitalised.

The owner of the construction company has been arrested, police said.

