JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Violence in Faizabad jail, 8 injured, police restore order after 6 hours

5 killed in head-on collision between car, truck in Haryana's Rewari
Business Standard

3 workers swoon after inhaling chlorine gas in factory

Press Trust of India  |  Erode (TN) 

: Three workers of a private textile bleaching factory near here swooned after inhaling leaking chlorine gas Saturday, police said.

The three were shifted to a hospital and they were stated to be out of danger, the police said.

The Fire and Rescue Services were alerted and the firemen sprayed water inside the factory and also at the chlorine gas jars, they said.

Based on a complaint from the factory owner, investigations have begun, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 21:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements