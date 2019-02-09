3 workers swoon after inhaling chlorine gas in factory

: Three workers of a private factory near here swooned after inhaling leaking gas Saturday, police said.

The three were shifted to a hospital and they were stated to be out of danger, the police said.

The Fire and Rescue Services were alerted and the firemen sprayed water inside the factory and also at the gas jars, they said.

Based on a complaint from the factory owner, investigations have begun, they added.

