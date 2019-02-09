5 district collectors transferred in Odisha

In a minor reshuffle in the mid-level bureaucracy, Odisha government Saturday shifted five district collectors ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in the state.
The state's Chief Electoral Officer had earlier suggested the Odisha government to transfer district collectors who have completed three years in one place.
According to Election Commission rules, any officer who has completed three years in the same place cannot continue there if the person has to be tasked with poll duties.
Anil Kumar Samal, the District Magistrate-cum Collector of Angul district has been transferred as the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC), Cuttack, according to a notification issued by the General Administration Department.
Commissioner of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Manoj Kumar Mohanty has been posted as the district collector of Angul district.
B B Patnaik, the collector of Jharsuguda district has been appointed as the director, tourism department.
BB Das, additional secretary in health and family welfare department has replaced Patnaik.
Jagatsinghpur collector Yamini Sarangi has been appointed as the joint secretary in health and family welfare department.
Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, the collector of Rayagada district has been appointed in place of Yamini Sarangi as the collector of Jagatsinghpur district.
Sambalpur collector Samarth Verma has been appointed as commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Subham Saxena has been appointed as the collector of Sambalpur. Saxena was BMC commissioner.
Pramod Kumar Behera, private secretary to the steel and mines minister has been appointed as the collector of Rayagada district in place of Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar.
