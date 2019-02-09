Man accused of molestation jumps off police station roof, dies

A man accused of eve-teasing and molestation allegedly jumped to death Saturday afternoon from the roof of police station in Madhya Pradesh's district, an said.

Nandu Batham (23) was accused of eve-teasing and molestation by a woman living in Ladhedi area and was brought to police station Saturday afternoon, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) said.

On the insistence of the woman, when the officials there were registering an FIR, Batham ran towards the roof and jumped off, the ASP said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be saved, Singh said, adding that a posse of police personnel had been deployed in the area to diffuse the tension prevailing there following the incident.

He said a probe was underway and the deceased's post mortem report was awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)