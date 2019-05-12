30.23 per cent polling till 11 am in Jharkhand

An estimated 30.23 per cent of the total 66,85,401 voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Sunday for four constituencies in Jharkhand, an said.

This is the third phase of polling in the state and the country's sixth.

constituency registered the maximum 32.24 per cent votes, followed by 30.8 per cent in (ST) seat, 29.33 per cent in and 29.03 per cent in Dhanbad, an release said here.

In Jamshedpur, policemen were seen helping the sick and the differently abled voters cast their votes.

A 106-year-old woman, Pupalata Pal, voted at a booth situated in Rajkiya Kanya Uchh Vidyala in Chaibasa under constitutency.

Pal has been voting in Chaibasa from the first general elections, an official release said.

Polling will be held till 4 pm.

Voters of and constituencies experienced a cloudy day while weather in and is moderate, reports said.

Water Resources and Chandraprakash Choudhary, three sitting BJP MPs---P N Singh from Dhanbad, B B Mahato from and Laxman Gilua from Singhbhum constituencies, are among the 67 candidates, including ten women, in the fray.

Choudhary is facing challenge from JMM MLA Jagarnath Mahato in while BJPs P N Singh is facing candidate from

Azad, who had won the Darbhanga seat in Bihar, has been nominated in by the as per the 'Mahagathbandhan' seat sharing adjustment.

Mahato is taking on JMM MLA Champai Soren from Jamshedpur while former wife and candidate, Gita Koda, is vying for the Singhbhum (ST) seat against Gilua, the

The JMM and the Congress are part of the "Mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance) in

The first two phases for seven constituencies had concluded on April 29 and May 6 while the fourth and last phase polling will be held on May 19.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)